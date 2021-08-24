Grêmio x Flamengo: date, time and channel to watch LIVE on TV | How, when and where to see this 2021 World Cup game | LIVE football

Guild x Flamengo begin to compete for a place in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil 2021 this Wednesday (25), from 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Arena, in Porto Alegre. In national territory, the confrontation is broadcast LIVE on TV Globo, SporTV and Premiere.

Teams live different times. Semifinalist of Libertadores and member of the G5 in Brasileirão, with two games less than the leader Atlético-MG, Rubro-Negro has six victories in the last eight matches, of which three are thrashed.

Flamengo’s goal celebration. Photo: Getty Images



The Tricolor Gaucho, on the other hand, is trying to save the season, after eliminations in the pre-Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. In the Brazilian Championship, Immortal is in the relegation zone and fights to escape the hot seat.

Grêmio players hugging each other. Photo: Getty Images



Grêmio x Flamengo: how, when and where to watch LIVE on TV

Grêmio x Flamengo will face each other this Wednesday (25th), starting at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Arena do Grêmio, for the quarter finals of the Copa do Brasil 2021. The match will be broadcast LIVE by Globo, on open television, by SportTV and Premiere (pay-per-view).

Location of Grêmio Arena: