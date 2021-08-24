Guarani “shows” record after Atlético-MG draw: “12 straight wins at the Brazilian Nationals? Only one team managed” | guaraní

Owner of the brand, with 11 straight victories in the run for the 1978 title, in addition to his debut in the following edition, the Guarani “flaunted” the feat on social media:

It is the third season in a row that a team has come close to the mark but has failed to reach it. In 2019, Flamengo had eight straight victories, while Inter won nine in 2020, as well as Atlético-MG now.

Guarani’s streak began on July 8, 1978, with a 2-1 victory over Santos, in the Golden Brinco. Afterwards, the team led by Carlos Alberto Silva won another ten matches, the last one against Palmeiras, 1-0, also in Campinas, in the championship final.

Guarani team champion in 1978 won 11 in a row until winning the Brazilian title

Bugre also won its debut game in the 1979 Brasileirão, thus adding 12 consecutive victories in the competition. In a single edition, your record is 11.

Check out the 12 wins of the Guarani record: