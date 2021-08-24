Guedes criticizes “denialists” of the economy and says the country’s performance will surprise again – Money Times

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, raised the tone this Friday by rejecting negative assessments about the prospects for the economy that economists and members of the “denial” media are ignoring signs of progress and creating artificial crises.

“O Brazil will once again disprove the pessimists’ forecasts”, said Guedes, noting that the country will grow around 5% this year and could have a similar performance in 2022.

At a virtual event of the Brazilian Society of Retail and Consumer Affairs (SBVC), Guedes said that political actors of all Powers who have committed excesses should reassess their positions and that the time is for the country to unite around a positive agenda centered on reforms and vaccination.

Guedes also praised the pro-reform performance of the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), but questioned the position of the president of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), which, according to the minister, turned to the political agenda of the CPI gives Covid-19 to the detriment of reforms.