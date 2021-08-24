Heat wave continues in Brazil; cold front should arrive at the end of the week in some regions | Nature

The heat wave that hits Brazil in the middle of winter will still keep temperatures high in many cities throughout the week. According to Climatempo, the maximums remain above average and the dry air draws attention with very critical rates, especially in the central areas of the country.

But the dry air should let up until the end of the week in some regions. The change in weather forecast for Thursday (26) and Friday (27) will make the air wetter in parts of the Midwest and Southeast. In the South, the weather is already turning this Tuesday (24).

This low pressure will form a cold front this week. It has already taken the rain to Rio Grande do Sul and should arrive in São Paulo and Mato Grosso do Sul starting on Thursday.

Friday should be marked by unstable weather in São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul and areas of Rio de Janeiro.

Climatempo warns, however, that the cold front will not be generalized like the one at the end of July. More significant changes are expected in the Southeast over São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. In the Midwest, it should be mainly between Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul.

VIDEO: Rain forecast until the end of the week for the Center-South

See the forecast for the capitals for Tuesday (24) and Wednesday (25):

Tuesday: 28ºC / 21ºC

Wednesday: 28°C / 22°C

Tuesday: 33ºC / 24ºC

Wednesday: 33°C / 24°C

Tuesday: 30ºC / 14ºC

Wednesday: 31°C / 15°C

Tuesday: 34ºC / 25ºC

Wednesday: 34°C / 25°C

Tuesday: 29ºC / 13ºC

Wednesday: 28ºC / 14ºC

Tuesday: 36ºC / 24ºC

Wednesday: 37°C / 23°C

Tuesday: 40°C / 24°C

Wednesday: 41°C / 25°C

Tuesday: 31ºC / 13ºC

Wednesday: 32°C / 16°C

Tuesday: 29ºC / 16ºC

Wednesday: 31°C / 19°C

Tuesday: 32°C / 25°C

Wednesday: 32°C / 24°C

Tuesday: 34ºC / 15ºC

Wednesday: 34°C / 16°C

Tuesday: 28ºC / 21ºC

Wednesday: 29ºC / 21ºC

Tuesday: 34ºC / 25ºC

Wednesday: 35ºC / 25ºC

Tuesday: 28ºC / 22ºC

Wednesday: 29ºC / 21ºC

Tuesday: 34ºC / 22ºC

Wednesday: 35ºC / 23ºC

Tuesday: 28ºC / 23ºC

Wednesday: 29ºC / 22ºC

Tuesday: 28ºC / 23ºC

Wednesday: 37°C / 24°C

Tuesday: 22°C / 15°C

Wednesday: 22°C / 16°C

Tuesday: 36ºC / 24ºC

Wednesday: 34°C / 23°C

Tuesday: 27ºC / 23ºC

Wednesday: 28°C / 22°C

Tuesday: 36ºC / 22ºC

Wednesday: 37°C / 22°C

Tuesday: 35ºC / 17ºC

Wednesday: 37°C / 18°C

Tuesday: 28ºC / 21ºC

Wednesday: 28°C / 21°C

Tuesday: 31ºC / 24ºC

Wednesday: 32°C / 25°C

Tuesday: 33ºC / 16ºC

Wednesday: 34°C / 17°C

Tuesday: 38ºC / 25ºC

Wednesday: 37°C / 25°C

Tuesday: 31ºC / 19ºC

Wednesday: 31°C / 18°C