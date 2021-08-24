Heineken applies for trainee and opens job openings

The HEINEKEN Group, the second largest brewery in the country, has open enrollment for the Trainee 2022 Program. Candidates must have at least two years of training in any Bachelor, Technologist or Licentiate degree course. In addition, it is necessary to have an intermediate level of English, professional experience and availability to move to another city to work in the various locations where the company operates. Applications close on September 16th and must be made through the link: https://leadershipexperiences.com.br. To ensure the safety of everyone involved, the steps will be done 100% online.

(Photo: Disclosure)

The Leadership Experiences Program aims to develop professionals so that they become the Company’s future leaders. For this, the experience, which lasts 12 months, includes mentoring with managers from different areas, in-depth business learning, job rotation within the area of ​​operation, conducting strategic projects and a leadership development program. As the trainee will have contact with top foreign leadership, the candidate must have an intermediate level of English to be able to deal with routine demands. Anyway, if the approved people need to develop their fluency in the language, they can count on the HEINEKEN Group’s internal Language Program.

The selection process involves a series of challenges in a gamified system, an exclusive experience of the HEINEKEN Group. In all, there will be 6 stages, which include behavioral and cultural alignment tests, video-recorded interview, group dynamics, case resolution panel with leaders and final interview with vice presidents. To embark on this journey, the candidate must choose an area where they want to achieve their career goals: Productive Units, where they will be responsible for the more technical day-to-day activities of one of the company’s 15 breweries, or Corporate Areas, dealing with broader issues and institutional of the company. Each area and business unit has a well-defined development plan, with tasks and projects related to the challenges of each sector.

For those approved, activities are expected to start on February 1, 2022, with a salary of BRL 7,800.00 and benefits such as PLR, meal vouchers or on-site restaurant (depending on the location), transport vouchers or parking (depending on location), health insurance, life insurance, discounts on HEINEKEN Group products and courses at Heineken University.

HEINEKEN GROUP INTERNSHIP PROGRAM

The HEINEKEN Group also has 17 internship vacancies available for the areas of Sustainability, Government Relations, Communication, Quality, Logistics and Human Resources. The opportunities are distributed in the cities of Igrejinha (RS), Itu (SP), Manaus (AM), Pacatuba (CE), Recife (PE), São Paulo (SP), and Salvador (BA). Applications are open until August 25, through the platform https://99jobs.com/heineken/jobs/159220-programa-de-estagio-heineken. To ensure everyone’s safety and health, all stages, tests, dynamics and interviews will be 100% online.

To register, the student must be enrolled in a bachelor’s degree course, with availability of 1 to 2 years to intern, live in the city of the vacancy applied for, or have mobility for the daily commute to the workplace, in addition to availability to intern for 30 hours a week. And to accelerate the company’s diversity and inclusion agenda, English language proficiency is not mandatory.

MORE THAN 300 OPEN PLACES ACROSS BRAZIL

With the rapid growth of the HEINEKEN Group’s business in Brazil, the company has opportunities to add to the team, which today has more than 13 thousand employees across the country. The more than 300 vacancies are distributed in several Brazilian cities. Assignments, as well as requirements and steps in the selection process, vary according to the position of interest. Interested candidates may apply indefinitely, until all vacancies are filled. To ensure the health and safety of all people involved, the entire process will be done 100% online, through the link: https://careers.theheinekencompany.com/Brazil/?locale=pt_BR.

After going through all the selection stages, those approved will start immediately and will have benefits such as salary compatible with the market, meal vouchers or restaurant on site (depending on the location), transport vouchers or parking (depending on the location) , health plan, life insurance and discounts on HEINEKEN Group products.

HEINEKEN GROUP VALUES

To be part of the brewery’s team, it is essential that the candidate is aligned with the company’s values: respect, protagonism, quality, passion and fun. Continuing its diversity and inclusion projects, the company announced in March this year the goal of having 50% of women in leadership over the next five years. The company also has an Inclusion & Diversity Committee and affinity groups that support the development and support the company’s various talents, in addition to working on actions to combat prejudice and awareness, with a focus on race, LGBTQIA+, generations and people with disability, in addition to gender equity.

The information is from the Portal The Network.