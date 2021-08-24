Heineken opens applications for trainee program

Heineken has open enrollment for the 2022 trainee program, which starts in February. The salary is R$7,800, and people from all areas can apply.

The selected professionals will have 12 months of experience in the company, with access to activities such as mentoring, in-depth business learning, job rotation within the area of ​​operation, in addition to developing and conducting projects.

To participate, candidates must have graduated at least two years from any undergraduate, bachelor, technologist or undergraduate degree. In addition, you must have professional experience and availability to move to another city.

According to the company, an intermediate level of English is also required. But, if those who pass need to develop fluency in the language, they will have access to an internal Heineken program.

Applications are due until September 16th and must be made through the website. The selection process has, in all, six stages that include from behavioral and cultural alignment tests, to videotaped interview and group dynamics. All steps will be done 100% online.

In addition to the salary, those selected will have benefits such as meal and food vouchers, transportation or charter vouchers, health and dental insurance, life insurance, gym membership, discounts on Heineken Group products, PLR (share in company profits ), between others.