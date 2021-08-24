Heineken opens vacancies for trainees with a salary of R$7,8 thousand | Economy

Reproduction: Acidade ON Heineken opens applications for trainees with a salary of R$7,8 thousand

The Heineken brewery opened applications for the 2022 trainee program for all areas of the company. Opportunities offer salaries starting at R$7,8 thousand.

According to the company, the vacancies are intended for graduates in at least two years in any undergraduate course, whether technical, licentiate or bachelor’s degree. Candidates must also have an intermediate level of English and develop fluency during the trainee.

The brewery also asks for professional experience in the area in which it wants to work and availability to move to another city.

Those selected will be entitled to meal and food stamps, transportation, health and dental insurance, life insurance, gym and discounts on Heineken products, as well as share in the company’s profits.

Applications are available on the website until September 16 at

company website.

Candidates will go through six stages, in digital and face-to-face format, before the announcement of those hired.