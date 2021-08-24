Hi (OIBR3) shoots over 10.57% after investing in optical fiber

On Monday (23), the common share of Hi (OIBR3) closed at a strong increase of 10.57%, worth R$ 1.14.
THE hi action continues following the rhythm of the last trading session, Friday (20), when the session ended at a high of 1.96%, worth R$ 1.04. In the year, however, the role of tele accumulates a drop of 48.64%, compared to closing at R$ 2.20 at the end of December 2020.
In the assessment of João Beck, economist and partner at BRA, this increase may be a case of a slight short squeeze, which is a disarming of short positions on paper.
In addition, this Monday, investors are paying attention to the announcement that the phone company invested around R$ 638 million in the expansion of optical fiber in southern Brazil from January to June this year. Currently, the operator offers the hi fiber in 40 cities in the region:
- Dawn (RS)
- Camaquã (RS)
- Canoes (RS)
- Caxias do Sul (RS)
- Gravataí (RS)
- Marau (RS)
- Novo Hamburgo (RS)
- Deep Step (RS)
- Pellets (RS)
- Porto Alegre (RS)
- Santa Cruz do Sul (RS)
- Santa Maria (RS)
- Santo Angelo (RS)
- São Leopoldo (RS)
- São Lourenço do Sul (RS)
- Viamão (RS)
- Admiral Tamandaré (PR)
- Rattlesnake (PR)
- Columbus (PR)
- Curitiba (PR)
- Foz do Iguaçu (PR)
- London (PR)
- Maringá (PR)
- Mediator (PR)
- Palms (PR)
- Pine forests (PR)
- Ponta Grossa (PR)
- São José dos Pinhas (PR)
- Blumenau (SC)
- Brusque (SC)
- Chapeco (SC)
- Criciuma (SC)
- Florianópolis (SC)
- Içara (SC)
- Itajaí (SC)
- Ituporanga (SC)
- Joinville (SC)
- Lages (SC)
- Rio do Sul (SC)
- Shark (SC)
With this strategy, the internet, TV (IPTV) and fixed telephony (VOIP) service in optical fiber increased by 40% the number of customers in Santa Catarina, 36% in the Paraná and 30% in Rio Grande do Sul during this period. In addition, Oi is the market share leader in the broadband market fiber optics in Rio Grande do Sul (23.8%).
In the corporate market, the company is investing in digital solutions through Hi Solutions, which recorded an increase of more than 3% in IT revenue in Santa Catarina and 2% in Paraná in the first half of 2021.