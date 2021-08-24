Hi (OIBR3) shoots over 10.57% after investing in optical fiber

Business

On Monday (23), the common share of Hi (OIBR3) closed at a strong increase of 10.57%, worth R$ 1.14.

THE hi action continues following the rhythm of the last trading session, Friday (20), when the session ended at a high of 1.96%, worth R$ 1.04. In the year, however, the role of tele accumulates a drop of 48.64%, compared to closing at R$ 2.20 at the end of December 2020.

In the assessment of João Beck, economist and partner at BRA, this increase may be a case of a slight short squeeze, which is a disarming of short positions on paper.

In addition, this Monday, investors are paying attention to the announcement that the phone company invested around R$ 638 million in the expansion of optical fiber in southern Brazil from January to June this year. Currently, the operator offers the hi fiber in 40 cities in the region:

Dawn (RS)

Camaquã (RS)

Canoes (RS)

Caxias do Sul (RS)

Gravataí (RS)

Marau (RS)

Novo Hamburgo (RS)

Deep Step (RS)

Pellets (RS)

Porto Alegre (RS)

Santa Cruz do Sul (RS)

Santa Maria (RS)

Santo Angelo (RS)

São Leopoldo (RS)

São Lourenço do Sul (RS)

Viamão (RS)

Admiral Tamandaré (PR)

Rattlesnake (PR)

Columbus (PR)

Curitiba (PR)

Foz do Iguaçu (PR)

London (PR)

Maringá (PR)

Mediator (PR)

Palms (PR)

Pine forests (PR)

Ponta Grossa (PR)

São José dos Pinhas (PR)

Blumenau (SC)

Brusque (SC)

Chapeco (SC)

Criciuma (SC)

Florianópolis (SC)

Içara (SC)

Itajaí (SC)

Ituporanga (SC)

Joinville (SC)

Lages (SC)

Rio do Sul (SC)

Shark (SC)

With this strategy, the internet, TV (IPTV) and fixed telephony (VOIP) service in optical fiber increased by 40% the number of customers in Santa Catarina, 36% in the Paraná and 30% in Rio Grande do Sul during this period. In addition, Oi is the market share leader in the broadband market fiber optics in Rio Grande do Sul (23.8%).

In the corporate market, the company is investing in digital solutions through Hi Solutions, which recorded an increase of more than 3% in IT revenue in Santa Catarina and 2% in Paraná in the first half of 2021.