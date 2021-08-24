Higher fuel “expels” drivers from Uber and 99

High fuel prices in Brazil and the lack of tariff readjustments are leading drivers per application to give up the profession. According to the representatives of the drivers, there has been no increase in the remuneration paid to drivers since 2015.

At the time, a liter of gasoline cost, on average, R$ 3, according to data from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP). Currently, the fuel can be found for values ​​above R$7 in Brazil. In 2021 alone, the accumulated high has reached 51%.

Application Drivers Waiver

With a liter at the level of R$7, app drivers face difficulties in filling their car tank with gasoline. (Source: Pixabay/Gerd Altmann/Reproduction)Source: Pixabay/Gerd Altmann/Reproduction

The Association of Application Drivers of São Paulo (Amasp) states that, since the beginning of 2020, 25% of professionals in the city of São Paulo have stopped working for platforms. The organization says that there were 120 thousand drivers registered with the city hall at the beginning of last year. In August 2021, the number dropped to 90,000 professionals.

Among Minas Gerais drivers, this number is even higher. According to the Union of Vehicle Drivers Using Applications of the State of Minas Gerais (Sicovapp), between July of last year and 2021, 50% of professionals abandoned the platforms or stopped running regularly.

Platform position

Posto Ipiranga offers a 4% discount on the price of fuel for Uber drivers. (Source: Wikipedia/Reproduction)Source: Wikipedia/Reproduction

The mobility company 99 announced, last Thursday (19), that it will reset the intermediation fee charged to drivers on some trips, on specific days and times, over the next few months. The measure applies to all vehicles registered on the platform, except taxis.

The 99 also announced a subsidy called “turbo racing”. Without burdening the final consumer, the company intends to offer, for a certain period of time, a bonus package applied to the dynamics of the price of the trip.

Uber declared that the price of fuels is “out of control” by the company. However, the company said it works to help drivers reduce fixed costs. The app claims that it offers measures to help drivers, such as a 4% discount on the price of fuel supplied at the Ipiranga service stations network.