Honda launches U-BE electric scooter for just R$2,500 in the Asian market | motorcycles







Disclosure Honda U-BE costs a little more than the equivalent of R$ 2,500 in its cheaper version, but it is not yet confirmed in Brazil

At the beginning of August, Honda’s division in China, Wuyang-Honda, launched the U-GO, launched a scooter with the promise of a more economical vehicle that was already known and with exclusively urban proposals. According to the Chinese division, the vehicle would not exceed 55 km/h and its price would not be less than US$ 1,150 (R$ 6,073) .

After that, the brand took advantage and recently launched another scooter that promises to rock the alternative transport market in the Asian continent. And the U-BE,

an electric scooter so cheap it looks like a joke.

THE U-BE

is available in three versions, which cost 3,099,

3,450 and

3,750 Chinese Yuan, or the equivalent of R$ 2,586, R$ 2,879 and R$ 3,130 in the daily rate.

Disclosure Honda U-BE has 350 W engine installed on the rear axle.

THE U-BE

has engine positioned on the rear wheel of 350W

and three battery options: 48V15Ah, 720 watt hour, 48V20Ah (960 Wh), and 48V24Ah (1.152 Wh).

Respectively, with autonomy for 55 km, 70 km and 80 km.

These are numbers that can, by the way, be increased, if you decide to use the pedals that are included in the model. Honda

it has not yet disclosed whether the models can be sold in Brazil.