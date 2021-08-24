Hotel in Maldives holds underwater weddings – Casa Vogue

+



Different possibilities are not lacking when the couple decide how their wedding ceremony will be. In salon, on the beach, on site, inside a balloon from above and even online – it all depends on the couple’s style. But what about underwater? Have you ever thought that there is a possibility of a romance being celebrated with an underwater ceremony? That’s what the Anantara Kihavah hotel in Maldives offers.

Hotel in Maldives holds underwater weddings (Photo: Disclosure)

In this different experience, everything is adapted to the reality of the deep sea. A coral reef serves as an altar, the rings are presented in a white shell. The couple exchange vows and sign their marriage certificate guided by a celebrant who is also a diver. All this, accompanied by a photographer who records every moment underwater.

Romanticism also continues after the union is made official. As soon as they leave the sea, the newlyweds receive a celebration by candlelight, on the sand of the beach, with a menu developed exclusively for this special moment.

Back in the hotel room, amenities such as massage, bath prepared with essential oils and breakfast in bed, with champagne, are also part of the heavenly wedding package.

For those who want to experience a special Maldives wedding without getting wet, the hotel also offers the option of a ceremony in its underwater restaurant, where floor-to-ceiling glass walls and fish swimming around give the impression of be inside a giant aquarium.

Anantara Kihavah hotel’s wedding packages start at USD 4,400 (the equivalent of R$23,700 at current rates) for two people, and celebrations can accommodate up to 200 guests. I bet you wanted to get married underwater in one of the most beautiful places in the world, right?