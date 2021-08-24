“Um Anjo Cau do Céu”, aired on TV Globo at 7 pm in 2001, came to an end exactly 20 years ago.

The telenovela, which had its last chapter aired on August 24 of that year, marked Angelica’s first as an actress, the first kiss of Sthefany Brito’s life — in a scene with Jonatas Faro —, Renata Sorrah’s first time playing two characters in the same production, among other curiosities.

Check out how the actors who gave life to the characters of “An Angel Cau do Céu” are today.

‘An Angel Fell from Heaven’: how are the actors 20 years after the end of the soap opera