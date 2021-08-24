How to have access to contraceptive methods through the SUS or the health plan – 08/24/2021

If you are a well-informed woman, you are most likely aware of the huge variety of birth control methods available on the market. And you also know that it is essential to consult your gynecologist to decide which method is best for you.

What you may not know is that it is possible to obtain various types of contraceptives for free through the Unified Health System (SUS) or through private health plans. And it’s not just the most popular ones — like condoms and pills. IUD, diaphragm and even contraceptive injection are part of this list.

This is important information for those who, nthe time to choose the contraceptive method, ends up choosing what it is most in count and stop considering options that could weigh more in your pocket — but that can also be solutions more effectivebad luck for those who want to avoid pregnancy.

THEbefore deciding which method to use, it is important to know that contraceptives can be reversible or not, can be short or long term and also fit into categories like barrier, emergency and hormonal. There is an offer of all these types both in SUS and among health plans.

As condoms are the only method capable of preventing STIs (sexually transmitted infections), in addition to avoiding unwanted pregnancies, most doctors usually recommend the use of condoms combined with some other method.

Get to know the contraceptives available at the health center closest to you or via health plans and don’t let lack of information —or money— deprive you of using the most appropriate method.

Methods available in SUS

currently, SUS must distribute or perform free of charge:

condoms (female The and male The )

Combined oral contraceptive (pill)

minipill

Pill of the next day

injectable contraceptive (monthly and quarterly)

Diaphragm

copper IUD

sterilization

Vasectomi The

To access to contraceptives by SUS, it is necessary to look for a Basic Health Unit or a Hhospital public offering gynecological care, with the SUS card in hand, and schedule an appointment with a gynecologist. During the consultation, the woman mustreceive more information about the options available.

At the case of choosing to place the IUD by SUS, for example, you will need to undergo previous exams, such as the forapanicolau. They are used to assess whether the body is ready for insertion. If there is no contraindication, an appointment is made, which can take 15 to 60 days. The waiting time will depend on the queue and the local infrastructure.

Waiting, in fact, may be the main difference you will find when choosing to perform a procedure through the SUS instead of private care. The supply of doctors and contraceptives depends on the structure and strategies of the Health Departments. “Not many timesthe public system, there is lack of doctors it’s the access to the gynecologist, sometimes, It’s very difficult”, says the gynecologist Karen Rocha de Pauw, from São Paulo.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, experts have been warning of the risk that the focus on Covid-19 is being used as a justification for the suspension of the provision of public family planning services and access to contraception via SUS and the impact this may have on women’s health.

THE recommendation of theorganization MWorld Health Organization (WHO) is that there is no interruption of the accesso to contraception because ofthe pandemic. If a woman has difficulty trying to obtain a contraceptive through the SUS, she must activate the ombudsman from the health department place to file a complaint and guarantee your right The contraception. The complaints also can be made through the Canal Disque Saúde (136) or via public ministry.

Methods offered by health plans

For those who can have access to a private health plan, theanother option is seek contraceptive methods offered bythe covenant. The contraceptive methods and procedures that must necessarily be offered by health plans, after the grace period are:

hormonal IUD

copper IUD

Vasectomy

sterilization

“In the agreement, the difficulty often takes place through bureaucracy: you have to make a report with justification, show an exam, ask for authorization. and they can decide release only brands, crazyI am professionalis specific. Each health insurance has a different rule, which makes access difficult gives patient”, it says The gynecologist Karen Rocha de Pauw.

Çif the agreement does not offer any of the mandatory options, for lack of professional or material, it’s possible do the job with a professional of your choice and ask for a refund, following the rules of the plan.

THE mandatory minimum list of services that agreements must offer users, such as exams, consultations and surgical procedures, is updated every two years in the List of ANS Procedures (National Supplementary Health Agency). You can refer to this list and use it to enforce your health plan rights.

How to choose the contraceptive

THEbefore deciding what is the most suitable contraceptive, it is essential that the woman knows all the existing options in order to understand how each one works, what the cost, advantages and disadvantages are. The first step is to understand if hewant something short or long term, provisional or definitive.

Later, it’s good to evaluate which method will best suit your routine —the most forgotten ones, for example, can opt for the so-called Larcs (long-acting reversible contraceptives), instead of the pill that needs to be taken every day.

Tthere are also other points to consider, such as age, ohhealth history and possible hormonal imbalances. Therefore, consulting a professional in the area is part of the decision process. “The gynecologist’s assessment is fundamental for an good guidance in choosing the most suitable contraceptive method for each patient”, says gynecologist Rita Géssia Rodrigues.

Sources: Carla Iaconelli, gynecologist expert rproduction Humana, of Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations and of the Fertility Clinic, in Sao Paulo, Sunday Ciongoli, gynecologist at BenCorp and ClubSaude, in Sao Paulo, eloisa pine, gynecologist and obstetrician at Clínica Gru Saúde, in Guarulhos (SP), Karen Rocha De Pauw, gynecologist and obstetrician, specialist at the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB) and at Febrasgo (Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations), Rita Géssia Rodrigues, gynecologist at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) and Titian Cabral, gynecologist and partner at Clínica Emeg, in Salvador.