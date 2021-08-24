Hunter confuses 4m crocodile with tree trunk and loses toes – Glamor Magazine

+



A man mistook a crocodile for a tree trunk while chasing geese in the Northern Territory, located in Australia.

Hunter confuses 4 m crocodile with tree trunk and loses toes (Photo: Reproduction)

Without realizing the danger, Leroy Daly, 28 years old, he stepped on the animal, which ended up biting his foot and biting off two toes.

According to the local website 9News, he was hunting geese with friends between the Daly and Adalaide rivers when he stepped on the reptile, which was lurking in the shallow water.

“I grew up in Daly River for most of my life, swimming with crocodiles, but I had never been bitten,” he said. “I thought it might be a log or something – but then I felt its sharp teeth. You should have seen the size. It was giant, over four meters tall.”

The Australian said that as soon as he stepped on the crocodile, the animal moved quickly and bit his foot, before returning to the water.

“It happened so fast, it was like a flash. I yelled at everyone to get out of the water. The last thing I remember is that I was lying on the bank. I remember trying to drag myself back.”

Hunter confuses 4 m crocodile with tree trunk and loses toes (Photo: Reproduction)

Daly’s friends, who managed to take his foot out of the animal’s mouth, help him out of the water and take him to the hospital. Now he has post-amputation treatment.