If home office is banned, a third of professionals would consider changing jobs, survey says | Contests and Employment

A survey by the human resources consultancy Robert Half shows that companies that do not offer remote work, at least partially, may lose the preference of their employees, especially women.

According to the survey, anticipated exclusively to the G1, 44.1% of respondents said that if the possibility of remote work was withdrawn, they would look for a new opportunity in the market that offered the option. Among men, the percentage is a little lower, at 31.4%.

The regime has been adopted very intensively since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, but the research comes at a time when many companies are defining when and how the return to face-to-face work will be with the advance of vaccination in the country.

Even if they do not go to the extreme of quitting their current job, the preference for the hybrid model is dominant among the professionals interviewed. According to the survey, 63.8% even declare that they would like to work more days of the week at home than at the office.

16.7% prefer the opposite: more days at the office than at home. According to Robert Half, the huge adherence to remote work is based on the perception of workers that opt ​​for the home office on some days of the week it ceased to be a benefit granted by the company and became a work regime. 76.5% of professionals began to consider home office a new way of working.

On the side of companies, 58.1% did not define how the return to face-to-face work will be. Of the portion that has already announced the new procedure, two out of three will adopt the hybrid model, reconciling the remote with trips to the office. The total return to the office in the survey is 21.4% of respondents.