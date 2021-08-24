‘If it was up to me, he would come’

O Corinthians polled the Arsenal and Kia Joorabchian to understand the conditions for a possible return of Willian to Brazilian football. The club from São Paulo heard in response that the goal of the attacking midfielder, at the moment, is to remain in Europe.

And, if it depends on the athlete’s father, the São Paulo club is able to pay his salary and would be the first option for his future.

“There are things that money doesn’t pay for. Playing for Corinthians is priceless. Today, you could pay, yes. For sure. Even because Corinthians is lowering the sheet. Two, three players who are leaving there can be paid (Willian’s salary),” he said in an interview with SBT Arena

“Of course, for sure. Playing for Corinthians is priceless. But he’s a professional. If it was up to his father, he would come to Corinthians”, he added.

Even so, Severino Vieira da Silva added that the rumor is nothing more than a survey, still without a proposal, stating that his son is not happy.

“The proposal, until lunchtime, I had seen speculation on a website. But proposal, not yet. I don’t think it is yet (proposed on Arsenal’s table)”, he said.

“The fact that he’s happy, he really isn’t, or he wouldn’t want to leave. He has some proposals from Europe. And it’s no secret that he intends to end his career at Corinthians, that’s no secret. Now you need a deal with Arsenal. It needs to make a deal with Arsenal”, he revealed.

Finally, the athlete’s father took the opportunity to give coach Mikel Arteta a nudge because of the athlete’s lack of time on the field.

“The coach, at the beginning, said he wanted him, that they had a project for Willian. But, the project they talked about, I don’t think they confirmed it, even because it had been playing well. Now, the coach doesn’t put him on, because he doesn’t want to stay”, concluded.