In a bikini, Luísa Sonza enjoys the day off taking a boat trip and shoots: ”Better alone”

After breaking up with Vitão, Luísa Sonza appears in a bikini in high spirits with friends during a boat trip

This Monday, 23, Luisa Sonza (23) enchanted his followers with some records from his weekend.

The singer decided to take a vacation from all the controversies on the web and went out to sea on a boat, posing only in a bikini with that beer in hand.

“better alone”, she wrote in the caption, citing the new song on the album SWEET 22, which scored several tracks in the most listened to Spotify upon release.

In the comments, fans went wild. “Wonderful”, said one. “what a goddess”, declared another. “Very beautiful”, fired another one.

Recently, the artist became the target of criticism on social media once again for announcing the end of her relationship with vitão (21).





