In a hearing, Aras says that Lava Jato committed a ‘series of irregularities’ – 08/24/2021

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, attacked the former Lava Jato task force in a hearing in the Senate this morning. In an initial statement to the lawmakers, who will vote whether or not to return him to the command of the PGR, Aras accused the prosecutors responsible for the operation of committing a “series of irregularities that were made public”.

“The model of the task forces, with customization, culminated in a series of irregularities that were made public, such as the episodes revealed in Vaza Jato”, said Aras, referring to the publication of messages exchanged between former federal judge Sérgio Moro and prosecutors of the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) in Paraná.

The criticisms were part of an initial assessment that Aras made, in just over 30 minutes, an assessment of his first two years in office. In addition to citing numbers about the management, he adopted a guarantee speech, similar to what he did in his first hearing, in September 2019.

Aras has been heard by the CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice) since 10:30 am. The commission has 27 members, but all senators are entitled to ask questions of the PGR. At the end of the hearing, the CCJ will vote on the opinion of senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), rapporteur of the nomination, who was in favor of Aras’ approval.

Whatever the result in the CCJ, the decision will be up to the plenary of the Senate. To be returned to office, Aras will need the support of the absolute majority of the House, that is, 41 of the 81 possible votes.

Alignment

Asked about an alleged “alignment” with Bolsonaro, Aras stated that the PGR is “not loyal to the State or to any government”, and that “it is about a Public Ministry loyal to the Constitution”.

“When it comes to alignment, or not, it is not known that the PGR and the MP as a whole must act within the technical-legal-formal he cannot be equal to those who receive an elective mandate, he has to work within the Constitution and the laws, so that when eventually the prosecutor or the MP expresses himself for the not knowledge of an action and in another opinion manifests itself in the merits does not mean, in one case or the other, to defend a position”.

Fighting the pandemic

Aras was also asked about the performance of the PGR during the pandemic, including in critical episodes such as the lack of oxygen in Manaus, in January of that year. To senators, Aras cited numbers of meetings held to deal with the matter and letters sent to authorities, asking for measures and explanations.

“I wasted a few nights talking to authorities and White Martins to provide the Northern region with oxygen,” declared Aras, in response to a question from senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM).

new Saturday

In the position of PGR since September 2019, Aras was appointed on July 21 for another two-year term. By choosing Aras, Bolsonaro again ignored the triple list of the ANPR (National Association of Attorneys of the Republic), which displeased the PGR leadership.

To senators, Aras called the triple list election “unaudible” and questioned the ANPR’s choice model. “The system used for internal elections, including the triple list for the PGR office, allowed for serious inconsistencies and was totally unaudible,” he declared.

Since the end of last month, Aras has come under increasing pressure to act on Bolsonaro’s attacks on the electoral system. The PGR was asked by three ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) to take a stand on the president’s statements, without evidence, that there was fraud in previous elections.

A group of about 30 prosecutors at the top of their careers, who oppose the command of the PGR, also started to demand action. On the 16th, Aras finally informed minister Carmen Lúcia that he had opened a News of Fact (preliminary investigation) on the president’s conduct, but did not comment on their content.