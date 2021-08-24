In Corinthians’ crosshairs, Willian asked to leave Arsenal and may even terminate his contract; understand behind the scenes

The survey of the Corinthians to understand the conditions for a possible return of Willian started in a conversation at the beginning of the pre-season of Arsenal. In England, the Brazilian player communicated his desire to leave, which has not been used so far in 2021/22.

The conversation took place with director Edu Gaspar and coach Mikel Arteta. Willian said he was not happy with the club’s project, which he felt was not the best for him, after a frustrating first season with the gunners after leaving the Chelsea.

What will you see first? Movies, series, original productions, The Simpsons or ESPN’s live sports? For more details click here

It was after this conversation that Arteta decided that she would no longer rely on Willian, who was left out of all Arsenal’s official commitments so far. From there, the Corinthians got in touch with the London club and also with businessman Kia Joorabchian.

The player, however, prioritizes following in Europe. He even welcomed the search for Corinthians, but the return to Brazilian football is still treated as distant.

The transfer window remains open until the end of the month and, during this week, Willian and his staff will intensify the conversations in search of a new club. If the situation with European teams does not evolve, Corinthians’ chances are more real.

Willian, 33, is still linked to Arsenal for two more seasons, so the most likely model for his departure would be a loan. However, the club is also evaluating a contract termination, which would leave it free on the market.

play 1:14 Half is not being used at Arsenal, but it prioritizes continuing in Europe

After spending 130 million pounds on the market (R$949 million at the current price), Arsenal also wants to cut its payroll, and Willian has salaries of around 100,000 pounds (R$730,000) a week.

Among those closest to Willian, his father, Severino Vieira da Silva, welcomes his return to Brazil. “If it was up to his father, he would come to Corinthians”, he said to SBT on Monday. With a wife and daughters, the priority is also to continue in Europe.

Willian left Corinthians in 2007, aged 18, to play for Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine. In 2013, he moved to Anzhi, from Russia, and, in the same year, he moved to England, Chelsea, where he stayed until 2020. Since then, he has been a player at Arsenal.