In swim trunks, Rodolffo takes a swim on the beach in Rio and the web goes crazy: ”I had to zoom in”

Rodolffo, from BBB21, sports good form in clicks coming out of the sea only in swim trunks and draws sighs from internet users

This Monday, 23, Rodolff Matthaus (32) made the temperature rise on the web by sharing records of his day at the beach.

The singer decided to cool off on the coast of Rio de Janeiro and appeared only in black swimming trunks coming out of the sea, showing off his healed body that soon attracted attention.

“Cold water around here, see…”, he joked in the caption of the publication, which is taking advantage of the heat wave in the middle of winter in the Southeast.

In the comments, there was no lack of praise from fans. “What cat”, said one. “Breathing with the help of devices here”, confessed another. “I had to zoom in”, declared another one.

with your partner, Israel (32) the ex-BBB is about to release the special video for Heart Alcohol in Gel in collaboration with another participant in the reality show, Gabi Martins (24).





