- ‘In the Times of the Emperor’: Jorge/Samuel will confront Pilar: ‘You’re always doubting me’gshow
- Samuel gets annoyed with Pilar in In Times of the Emperor: ‘Always Doubting Me’TV news
- Globo loses actor from Nos Tempos do Imperador and is replaced in a hurrySummary of Novels On
- ‘In the Times of the Emperor’: Tonic will go missing after Jerusa’s framegshow
- In the Emperor’s Times: Luísa is shocked when she catches Pedro kissing anotherTV news
- See full coverage on Google News
Home Entertainment ‘In the Times of the Emperor’: Jorge/Samuel will confront Pilar: ‘You’re always...