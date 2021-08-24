In Times of the Emperor has worst Monday in the six-month range since 2018 · TV News

The only new telenovela on the air on Globo, Nos Tempos do Imperador had the worst hit of the six o’clock band on a Monday in almost three years. Yesterday (23), the telenovela scored 16.2 points, the worst index for a chapter on this day of the week since December 31, 2018, when Espelho da Vida (2018) recorded an average of 12.7.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media, the plot written by Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson entered its third week of airing also with its lowest rating to date.

Continuing from New World (2017) and with Selton Mello in the main role, Nos Tempos do Imperador has already debuted with the lowest rating of a first chapter of a novel of the six since 2013: 19.1 points.

The only serial that is not a rerun on the channel was not less watched than Flor do Caribe (2013), which arrived with an average of 18.5, and Lado a Lado (2012), which opened with 18.0 points.

Nos Tempos do Imperador is the first of six novels unpublished since Éramos Seis (2019) due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which interrupted the work of the station’s Entertainment. After the story starring Gloria Pires, Globo aired three reruns in sequence: Novo Mundo (2017), Flor do Caribe (2013) and A Vida da Gente (2011).

See below the hearings for Monday, August 23, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 14.0 good morning SP 8.2 Good morning Brazil 8.2 More you 6,7 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 6.6 SP1 10.7 Globe Sports 11.2 Newspaper Today 11.7 Afternoon Session: Shrek 2 11.1 Flash Child Hope 11.1 you you you 14.2 Flash Child Hope 14.2 Workout 14.0 Flash Child Hope 14.2 in the times of the emperor 16.2 Flash Child Hope 16.9 SP2 21.3 grab hold 22.3 Flash Child Hope 22.7 National Newspaper 25.8 Empire 29.1 Child Hope 16.8 Globo Newspaper 8.4 conversation with bial 6.3 Owl 1: Love Film Festival 4.3 Owl 2: Radical Passion 4.0 Hour 1 4.9 Average of the day (7h/0h): 7.3 Morning General Balance (average from 5am-8:30am) 2.0 Morning General Balance (location) 3.0 Speak Brazil 4.0 Nowadays 4.3 JR 24h (morning) 4.2 General balance 8.1 Proof of love 6,7 JR 24h (afternoon 1) 6.2 City Alert 7.9 JR 24h (afternoon 2) 7.6 Journal of Record 10.4 Genesis 13.7 very top 9.8 Island Record 7,8 Chicago Med – Emergency Care 4,5 JR 24h (dawn) 3.0 Between Lines 1.0 Religious 0.5

Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.7 First Impact 3.2 Come here 3.2 Good Morning & Co. 3.7 Chest Award Coupon 3.5 gossiping 3.5 Family Cases 4.0 indomitable heart 7.4 true loves 7.5 SBT Brazil 6.3 wheel to wheel 6.3 Chest Award Coupon 6.3 Chiquititas 5.4 Mouse program 6.1 SBT Arena 4.0 the night 3.1 Operation Mosque 2.4 Reporter Connection 2,3 SBT Brasil (re-presentation) 2.1 First Impact (4h-6h) 2.1

Source: Broadcasters