In Times of the Emperor has worst Monday in the six-month range since 2018 · TV News

By
Abhishek Pratap
-
0

The only new telenovela on the air on Globo, Nos Tempos do Imperador had the worst hit of the six o’clock band on a Monday in almost three years. Yesterday (23), the telenovela scored 16.2 points, the worst index for a chapter on this day of the week since December 31, 2018, when Espelho da Vida (2018) recorded an average of 12.7.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media, the plot written by Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson entered its third week of airing also with its lowest rating to date.

Continuing from New World (2017) and with Selton Mello in the main role, Nos Tempos do Imperador has already debuted with the lowest rating of a first chapter of a novel of the six since 2013: 19.1 points.

The only serial that is not a rerun on the channel was not less watched than Flor do Caribe (2013), which arrived with an average of 18.5, and Lado a Lado (2012), which opened with 18.0 points.

Nos Tempos do Imperador is the first of six novels unpublished since Éramos Seis (2019) due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which interrupted the work of the station’s Entertainment. After the story starring Gloria Pires, Globo aired three reruns in sequence: Novo Mundo (2017), Flor do Caribe (2013) and A Vida da Gente (2011).

See below the hearings for Monday, August 23, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 14.0
good morning SP8.2
Good morning Brazil8.2
More you6,7
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes6.6
SP110.7
Globe Sports11.2
Newspaper Today11.7
Afternoon Session: Shrek 211.1
Flash Child Hope11.1
you you you14.2
Flash Child Hope14.2
Workout14.0
Flash Child Hope14.2
in the times of the emperor16.2
Flash Child Hope16.9
SP221.3
grab hold22.3
Flash Child Hope22.7
National Newspaper25.8
Empire29.1
Child Hope16.8
Globo Newspaper8.4
conversation with bial6.3
Owl 1: Love Film Festival4.3
Owl 2: Radical Passion4.0
Hour 14.9
Average of the day (7h/0h): 7.3
Morning General Balance (average from 5am-8:30am)2.0
Morning General Balance (location)3.0
Speak Brazil4.0
Nowadays4.3
JR 24h (morning)4.2
General balance8.1
Proof of love6,7
JR 24h (afternoon 1)6.2
City Alert7.9
JR 24h (afternoon 2)7.6
Journal of Record10.4
Genesis13.7
very top9.8
Island Record7,8
Chicago Med – Emergency Care4,5
JR 24h (dawn)3.0
Between Lines1.0
Religious0.5
Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.7
First Impact3.2
Come here3.2
Good Morning & Co.3.7
Chest Award Coupon3.5
gossiping3.5
Family Cases4.0
indomitable heart7.4
true loves7.5
SBT Brazil6.3
wheel to wheel6.3
Chest Award Coupon6.3
Chiquititas5.4
Mouse program6.1
SBT Arena4.0
the night3.1
Operation Mosque2.4
Reporter Connection2,3
SBT Brasil (re-presentation)2.1
First Impact (4h-6h)2.1

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP

