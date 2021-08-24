Increase in syphilis cases in Divinópolis leads city hall to standardize treatment

Posted on 08/23/2021 5:45 PM

The Municipality of Divinópolis, through the Municipal Health Department (Semusa) – Health Care Directorate via the Pharmaceutical Assistance Management, publishes Technical Note 004/2021 on the standardization of syphilis treatment in Primary Health Care Units (UAPS) . The note is aimed at doctors and nurses from the Family Health teams and pharmacist responsible for the Pharmaceutical Supply Center.

Considering the increase in syphilis cases in the city (in 2019, 168 cases were notified and in 2020 there were 201) and the need to update the policy on access to treatment for this sexually transmitted infection (STI), it was necessary to formulate a protocol for facilitate access to the test, medication and information, optimizing the improvement in quality and resoluteness in the follow-up and treatment of the user.

With this, the Scientific Committee created technical note No. 004/2021 with the standardization of the treatment of syphilis in the UAPS and criteria on the distribution, dispensing and application of penicillin G benzathine and penicillin G procaine, through the demand sent by the Primary Care Board of Divinópolis Municipal Health Department.

According to Daiana Ferreira Costa, coordinator of the Scientific Committee, with the creation of this protocol, in addition to advocating immediate treatment in the UAPS, facilitating user access, and not interrupting treatment through active search, it will also relieve the Emergency Care Unit (UPA). ) and hospitals, because before, most of this treatment was carried out in these places.

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection, unique to humans, caused by the treponema bacterium, which can present various clinical manifestations and different stages (primary, secondary, latent and tertiary syphilis). If not treated correctly, the disease can return with a more aggressive condition, accompanied by serious complications.

These complications include blindness, heart disease, mental disorders, paralysis and, in some cases, even death. Therefore, to avoid complications in other organs of the body, treatment should be carried out soon after the onset of the first symptoms of syphilis.

Given all this, the entire technical team of the Municipal Health Department emphasizes that prevention is the best treatment.

