Injection of spirit and gratitude from a fitness coach mark the backstage of Corinthians’ classification

On Monday, Corinthians published the classic behind-the-scenes video after the team’s victories. The moments captured during the women’s team’s rout at the Brasileirão show a team willing to play even with the advantage and the exciting speech of the physical trainer.

As usual, the first to speak is Coach Arthur Elias. Before releasing the athletes for the warm-up, the coach asks for total delivery throughout the game and guides the players to “put aside” the advantage built in the first match (4-1 in Florianópolis) to play a good game in Fazendinha.

“Important game, for us to play well, go to the semifinals. Football played until the end, fought, fought, and that’s what we need to get used to and it’s been a long time, it just has to be better and better. We have a lot of values, let us not hesitate in the game. The advantage we have we have to put aside and think that we are going to get the result at home, we are going to play football well and deserve the victory. Quality in the game, it’s 90 minutes, let’s make the changes, breathe in the second half, so we can leave here deserving and being the semifinalist team of the Brazilian Championship”, asked the coach – see the full video below.

Right after the warm-up on the field, the one who asks for the floor before the ball rolls is forward Cacau. At the meeting in the dressing room, the athlete recalls the speech of Karla Chaves, the team’s physical trainer, and highlights how the professional’s gratitude for being there must be the same as that of all the athletes.

“Guys, something here quickly. Karlinha spoke a few words to us there during the warm-up and I felt something very nice, very important. In her eyes and in her words, you can see how grateful she is for being here, and she spoke especially for us. Our group, our differential, is this. From now on, it’s this energy, this wonderful environment that we have, we have to have fun, feel gratitude for being here working together every day. That this group here never has vanity, never have any of that bad, we work every day supporting each other and this is what will take us to the finals, which is where everyone here dreams of being,” said the striker.

Afterwards, and remembering all six goals scored by the team during the game, the video features an interview with left-back Yasmim. The 71 shirt scored its first goal of the season, returning to the net after almost a year. Happy with the goal, the athlete celebrated a lot and told how swinging the nets is similar to an “injection of spirit”.

“I’m very happy, I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time, really. The dead balls always hitting the crossbar, passing close by… due to fate today, the goal was not a set ball, it was a very nice move, well-crafted. I managed to get the ball in and help the team. I think this only strengthens the group, makes me stronger. As our psychologist said, it’s like a boost for those who score the goal. It was a moment I needed and thank god I was able to help the team. This strengthens everyone for the next phase“, told the Corinthians.

Now, Corinthians faces Railway in the semifinal of the competition. The team awaits the definition of the days and times of the round-trip games, which should take place in the coming days.

“Estagiii, and backstage?” Are you there! Finish Monday checking everything that went on behind the scenes of our victory yesterday, 6-0, over Avaí-Kindermann. 🎥 – Eduardo Matos pic.twitter.com/pCuYAQcjO4 — Corinthians Football Women (@SCPCFutFeminino) August 24, 2021

