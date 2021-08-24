Instagram Announces End of ‘Drag Up’ in Stories | Technology

Instagram announced on Monday (23) the end of the “drag up” function in Stories, aimed only at verified accounts and with more than 10,000 followers.

But users will still be able to attach links to Stories. THE difference is that, from August 30th, this will be done in stickers. To clicking on the sticker, the user will be redirected to the web page attached to the image.

The function had already been tested for a few months by the social network and the main visual change is the possibility to add the figurine anywhere on the screen.

“The ‘link figurine’ works just like the others, offering people more creative options, including the ability to switch to different styles, be resized and placed anywhere in Stories,” Instagram said in a note.

Another change is that the users will be able to receive reactions and quick responses with the sticker. Previously, it was not possible to respond to a Stories with the “slide up” link.

On the other hand, the option to attach link remains restricted to verified accounts and with more than 10,000 followers.

“We are evaluating whether link access will be expanded to more accounts in the future, taking into account aspects such as integrity and security and how this could impact the spread of misinformation and spam. will help determine if it’s the right decision before expanding access to more people,” the social network said.