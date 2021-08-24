Intelbras closes agreement with Qualcomm for 5G production in Brazil – Money Times

THE Intelbras (INTB3) signed a collaboration agreement with Qualcomm Technologies and Qualcomm Technologies International for the development and production of 5G Customer Premises Equipment (CPE – terminal or equipment located inside the customer’s premises), according to a statement released this Tuesday (24th). ).

The 5G production by Intelbras uses the second generation Qualcomm® 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) platform, with the Snapdragon® X62 5G Modem-RF system and Qualcomm® Wi-Fi 6 and 6E solutions.

According to Intelbras, the initiative is intended to meet the demand of operators and internet providers in Brazil. The project also comes at an opportune time, as the auction of frequencies for 5G in Brazil is approaching, increasing the need to develop an ecosystem of 5G devices.

With the multi-year agreement, Intelbras should be the first Brazilian company to move towards the local development of solutions based on the SDX 62, as well as the integration in the 5G global production chain.

“Intelbras, with Qualcomm Technologies’ solutions, will produce 5G FWA solutions that will provide high quality connectivity, speed and latency similar to fiber optics, without the need for wiring and installation in the last mile (last mile)”, said the company .