Internacional agrees to transfer Thiago Galhardo to Celta de Vigo

Thiago Galhardo already knows where he will play for the rest of the season. The player, who was at Internacional, will travel this Monday night (23) to Spain, to settle the last details and become a player for Celta de Vigo. Inter settled negotiations with the Spanish club for the transfer of the athlete.

As confirmed by the team at TNT Sports Brazil, the negotiation was going on throughout the week. And coach Eduardo Coudet, ex-International, had already admitted the possibility of having the striker. Now it’s come true.

This will be Thiago Galhardo’s first experience on the European continent. And at Celta you’ll find Eduardo Coudet, with whom he worked in 2020 at Internacional and lived through one of his best phases in Colorado.