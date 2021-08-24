iPhone 13: After leaked images, next Apple cell gets unofficial trailer

Update (08/23/2021) – LR

As the month of September gets closer, new rumors are released speculating some features of the next smartphones from Apple, mainly regarding the design and features that can be implemented in the ‘iPhone 13’, a device that even without any confirmation from the manufacturer already has leaked images and unofficial trailers. According to rumors, the iPhone 13 Series could be released bringing again a tool widely used by users of the brand in the past: the Touch ID. However, the next generation is unlikely to have this feature, as Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. the Cupertino giant is expected to adopt the fingerprint reader under the display rather than adding a physical button.





23 Aug



20 Aug

This Monday (23) we had the release of new iPhone 13 renderings and a new concept video that presents how the device should be built based on rumors and leaks. Look:

Update (08/17/2021) – LR

Scheduled to be revealed to the public in August, the so-called ‘iPhone 12s’ or ‘iPhone 13’ — the name is still unknown, but it is likely that the Cupertino giant will opt for the second — should bring several new features to users, including design changes, entry removal lightning and finally the arrival of a screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a feature long awaited by the brand’s customers. This week the company Technizo Concept in partnership with the LetsGoDigital portal, they released new renderings that reveal the possible design of Apple’s next flagship. The images reveal the smartphone in color sunset gold and Rose Gold.

Design renderings

In addition to the images, a video was also released that presents the concept of the ‘iPhone 13 Pro Max’, a more expensive version and which will certainly come with a premium construction, although there are still no official details revealed by the manufacturer. The trailer is only 2 minutes long and displays the look of the device.

watch the video





17 Aug



16 Aug

Original article (15/02/2021)

In early February we saw a concept for the iPhone 12s Pro where it appeared without a Lightning port for charging, according to reports of a leaker. Now, Chinese sources have shown what may be the first image of Apple’s cell phone without the charging port, indicating its removal in this new generation, which should only support MagSafe.





economy and market

06 Feb



Rumors

04 Feb

Among the changes noted in the leaked image we have the new camera module that will receive a new finish where all sensors will be covered by a layer of glass, as previously revealed by a rendering. In the lower area of ​​the phone we only see the openings for speakers and microphone, that is, no Lightning input for charging, this version should only support charging via MagSafe, which may disappoint some users, since the charger with this technology is more expensive than the conventional one.

On the other hand, this will make the phone more resistant to dust and moisture, which can be a nice improvement for Apple devices. Another good point is its durability, after all a magnetic connector has a much longer lifespan than a Lightning cable. As usual, Apple hasn’t mentioned anything about it, but new iPhones are expected to be announced in September, where we might see an iPhone 12s with a 120Hz LTPO Always On screen with fingerprint reader under it or integrated into the button of strength on the side. Anyway, more information about these specifications should come out soon. Do you think Apple would be right or wrong to remove the Lightning port from the iPhone?

