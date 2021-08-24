iPhone 13 Pro: thicker body and reduced notch are reinforced in new leak

The iPhone 13 series has been carrying numerous rumors in recent months, and among them is the supposed reduction in the size of the notch, as well as a notable improvement in cameras and battery.

Apparently, the three rumors have just been reinforced in a recent leak published in Slovakia, which shows protective cases supposedly manufactured for the iPhone 13 Pro on the body of an iPhone 12 Pro.

The photos make clear the difference in size of the cooktop module on the back. In addition, the Pro version of the upcoming device is expected to go from 7.4 mm to 7.54 mm thick, an increase due to the increased battery capacity to handle the 120 Hz screen.