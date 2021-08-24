iPhone 13 Pro: thicker body and reduced notch are reinforced in new leak

The iPhone 13 series has been carrying numerous rumors in recent months, and among them is the supposed reduction in the size of the notch, as well as a notable improvement in cameras and battery.
Apparently, the three rumors have just been reinforced in a recent leak published in Slovakia, which shows protective cases supposedly manufactured for the iPhone 13 Pro on the body of an iPhone 12 Pro.
The photos make clear the difference in size of the cooktop module on the back. In addition, the Pro version of the upcoming device is expected to go from 7.4 mm to 7.54 mm thick, an increase due to the increased battery capacity to handle the 120 Hz screen.
The images also show films that, when aligned to the screen, reinforce the reduction in the cumbersome notch we saw in 2017 with the arrival of the iPhone X.
Returning to the cameras, the differences show an increase from 3.98 cm to 4.5 cm in the cooktop diagonal for the iPhone Pro Max — while the Pro and Mini should grow 3.71 cm and 3.9 cm in the same area, respectively.
Apparently, Apple has finally listened to user complaints and is planning to offer features long included in rivals, such as a smoother screen and reduced notches.
It’s a shame that the under-screen fingerprint reader will likely no longer be included in the new generation of iPhones, forcing users to once again adopt Face ID as the only technology for biometrics.