‘It was twice as fast’

Hulk is, for many at the moment, the best player acting in Brazil at the moment. In the semifinal of Libertadores Conmebol and at the end of the Brazilian championship, Atlético’s shirt number 7 has generated debates about Tite’s calls for the Brazilian team.

The Brazilian coach was also in São Januário this Monday to accompany Hulk in the 1-1 draw between Atlético-MG and Fluminense.

What will you see first? Movies, series, original productions, The Simpsons or ESPN’s live sports? For more details click here

Asked if he still expected to be called up, the striker of the Rooster spoke about the matter.

“Since I arrived here at Atlético-MG, my goal is to win titles with Atlético. I may have an opportunity, I’m working and if I come (a call-up) I’ll be very happy,” said Hulk, on the program “Well -Friends!”.

“The players who were called up deserve it, they are doing very well at the clubs. The players who were at the Olympics deserve it, they did very well. The opportunity has to be given to everyone. If they do well, we will be in the crowd and doing our job for, who knows, in the future,” he added.

The player even gave an honest answer when asked if he was at the peak of his career.

“At the height of my career? No. The sprints I take today were twice as fast. But I try to take care of myself, be well, I’m very confident.”