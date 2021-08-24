Ivete Sangalo may take over the Caldeiro as of January, says columnist

Ivete Sangalo (photo: Divulgao/TV Globo)

Ivete Sangalo is gaining notoriety in the TV Globo, since it was chosen to take on the network’s newest attraction, the reality the masked singer Brazil. Recently, the Marinho family broadcaster hired Marcos Mion, who command the cauldron until December this year. But according to Patrcia Kogut, from Jornal O Globo, this position may be occupied by the singer as of January.

Mion wasn’t hired just because of the cauldron, and going to develop other content with the Globo group, such as programs on Multishow, on the closed grid. According to the columnist, the station is in negotiations so that Ivete can command TV Globo’s Saturday afternoons from 2022 onwards.

Scheduled for the premiere on September 4th, the new cauldron, which will be commanded by Mion, has already gained an official logo and the first call, as well as two new paintings revealed.

Marcos Mion debuts as a presenter on TV Globo

Last Sunday (08/22), the new hire of the network commanded the meso of child hope beside the actress Fabiana Karla, who did not miss the chance to make a joke with the arrival of his co-worker. “Welcome new home! Marcos Mion and filet mignon,” he joked.

Marcos opened the benefit program talking to Poliana Abritta and came back to refer to the fantastic by a special acronym. “I’m already getting used to being on ‘Fant’ every week. Great pleasure to be here and great pleasure to finally meet you, Fabiana Karla”, vibrated the communicator. “Good night, Poliana,” says Mion. My pleasure. I’m feeling very chic to be here at Fantstico alongside Marcos Mion, my new co-worker. Welcome new home. Marcos Mion and file mignon,” replied the actress, laughing.

The presenter thanked the artist for her affection and highlighted the gratitude he has about being in a new house.