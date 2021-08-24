Japan holds record for Covid cases for 12th straight day on the eve of Paralympics | World

Japan registered the 12th consecutive day of record in the average of new Covid-19 cases this Monday (23), on the eve of the Paralympic Games.

The competition starts this Tuesday (24th), runs until September 5th and, as in the Olympic Games, it will not have the presence of an audience due to the state of emergency caused by the pandemic.

The country registered an average of 22,400 new infections per day in the last week, with a daily record of more than 25,000 cases on Friday (20), caused by the delta variant (see the video below).

Japan Records More Than 25,000 Covid Cases In 24 Hours For The First Time

Also on Monday, the governments of Japan and Tokyo called on hospitals in the capital to accept more Covid-19 patients, as less than one in 10 infected is hospitalized.

“The strong transmissibility of the delta variant is not comparable to the previous ones,” said Japanese Health Minister Norihisa Tamura, alongside Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. “We would like more support from the medical community to obtain hospital beds for Covid-19 patients.”

It is the first time the Japanese government has issued such an appeal under the Infectious Disease Control Act.

On Tuesday (17), the Japanese government has extended the state of emergency to seven more regions to try to combat the increase in cases. The measure is already in effect in Tokyo and five other regions.

The initial forecast was to end the state of emergency on the 31st, but, due to consecutive records of infected people, the government decided to extend it until September 12th and expand the measures to other regions.

The state of emergency restrictions are much more lenient than those adopted in other countries: they restrict the operation of only bars and restaurants, prohibit the sale of alcoholic beverages and recommend remote work.

Despite the sharp rise in the number of new infected, tarnishing Japan’s initial success in containing the pandemic, deaths have not increased at the same rate and vaccination against Covid-19 has gained strong traction.

People wear Covid-19 protective masks in Tokyo, Japan's capital, Aug. 6, 2021 — Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

The country registered an average of 32 new deaths per day in the last week, still far below the record of 113 victims registered at the end of May (and a situation much better than that of the vast majority of countries).

Japan is the 11th most populous nation in the world, with about 126 million inhabitants, and has registered so far 1.31 million people infected and 15,600 deaths from Covid-19.

Furthermore, Japan has applied an average of over 1 million vaccines a day since July 29, and currently 52% of the population has received at least one dose and 41% is fully immunized.

The country is the fifth country with the most doses applied (118 million) and has already administered 93 doses for every 100 Japanese, a level higher than the world average (63) and countries like Australia (66), South Korea (70) and Brazil (83).

At the same time, the number is still much lower than in several countries, such as Uruguay (152), Israel (148), Chile (142), China (135), United Kingdom (131) and USA (108), in addition to the average of the European Union (115).

Health worker receives vaccine in Chiba, Japan, in February of this year — Photo: Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP