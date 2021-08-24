JBS faces Australian ‘boxer’ in his plan to debut in fish | Agribusiness

In your plan to debut in the industry of fish, the Brazilian JBS, a global leader in beef, faces an Australian with experience in amateur boxing, who grew up in a rural area with the children of foremen and aborigines and who rose in the business world as a self-made man in the mining industry. It is somewhat ironic that this corpulent opponent is still known today as “rod” (in free translation), a nickname he received as a child.
MUST READS
Luísa Sonza vents in the middle of the breakup: “I’m scared”
The singer Luisa Sonza used social networks this Sunday afternoon (22) and vented amid the events that moved his life in recent days and...