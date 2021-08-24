Jeep announces pre-sales of the unprecedented SUV Commander in Brazil







New Jeep Commander. Photo: Disclosure

The main Jeep novelty for the year, the unprecedented Commander is about to be launched in Brazil. Jeep announced this Monday (23) the pre-sale of the unprecedented seven-seater SUV produced in Goiana (PE), which will start on August 26, the day the model will make its world debut. Initially, the new Jeep Commander will be offered in an initial lot limited to 500 units, with special conditions for those who choose to purchase the vehicle in advance.

Jeep has not yet released prices or which versions of the Commander will be offered in pre-order. In the announcement, the automaker highlights the capacity for seven seats, the internal finishing in materials such as leather and suede, and also confirms that the model will have turbo flex and turbo diesel engine options, with versions that bring 4×2 and 4×4 traction. Developed and produced in Brazil, it will be the fourth model manufactured by Stellantis in Goiana (PE), and will be exported to other Latin American countries.





Interior of SUV Jeep Commander. Photo: Stellantis / Reproduction

According to Jeep, those interested in buying the new Commander in pre-sale will have to access the model’s official website (https://commander.jeep.com.br/), which will be available from 10 am on Thursday. fair (26). Then, it is necessary to register and pay a down payment of R$5,000. In addition to the website, reservations can also be made directly at one of the more than 200 Jeep dealerships across the country.

After paying for the reservation, the customer will receive a voucher by email with the order confirmation. If you made the pre-sale purchase online, you must go to one of the Jeep dealerships to complete the purchase of the model. It is noteworthy that, according to Jeep, if the buyer chooses to cancel, he will receive the money back.





Jeep Commander will have Overland version. Photo: Stellantis

Anyone who buys the new Jeep Commander in pre-order will have some advantages. In addition to the SUV, the first buyers will receive a welcome kit consisting of a leather suitcase with the logo with the model name and a Trousseau kit (necessaire with brand hygiene products). Plus, everyone who buys by the end of the pre-sale, October 7th, will get the first three revisions free of charge. For those who make the purchase as an individual, in retail, Jeep also promises the payment of the FIPE table in the Renegade or Compass used.