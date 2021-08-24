Jeep Commander will have pre-sales starting next Thursday 26

On August 26th, Jeep will launch the world’s Commander, its newest seven-seat model, which joins the Grand Commander brothers, Grand Cherokee L, Wagoneer and Grand Wagonner.

There will be 500 units in the pre-sale lot and reservations can be made through the website https://commander.jeep.com.br/, with a down payment of R$ 5,000.00. Orders can still be placed at any of the 200 Jeep dealerships.

If you have made the reservation through the website, the customer must go to a Jeep dealer to finalize the order. If you give up the purchase, it will have the signal value returned.

As an advantage to attract these first Commander buyers, Jeep will offer a free one welcome kit composed of a leather suitcase with the logo with the model name and a Trousseau kit (necessaire with brand hygiene products).

In addition, everyone who buys by the end of the pre-sale, on October 7th, will have the first three free reviews, although it’s not hard to believe that in hours or the next day, the lot will already be sold out…

For those who purchase as an individual, at retail, Jeep will pay the value of the Fipe table on the Renegade or Compass models used.

Jeep’s most expensive product made on national soil, the Jeep Commander will explore the luxury segment with interior space consistent with the comfort required for seven people, as well as a superior finish than the Compass.

In addition, it will add all the technologies present in the little brother and something else, thus emerging as a more sophisticated product. With a 2.0 Multijet engine with 170 horsepower and nine speeds, including AWD traction, the Jeep Commander will undoubtedly have the best package.

However, for those looking for flexibility, the option of the GSE Turbo 1.3 engine will guarantee up to 185 horsepower with a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, it is hoped.

Jeep Commander 2022 – Photo Gallery