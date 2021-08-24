Jeep opens Commander pre-sale on Thursday with upfront payment of R$5,000

Listen to the text of this post Listen to the text of this post

Here comes the brand new Jeep Commander, fourth by Stellantis to be produced at the Jeep Automotive Pole in Goiana (PE) and will be officially presented on August 26 (Thursday) and this is a world launch. On that day, the pre-sale of a batch of 500 units begins with different conditions for those who join.

It is worth remembering that the Commander is the Jeep SUV with seven seats, leather and suede seats, among other finishing refinements. In addition, it will come with turbo flex and turbo diesel engines, with 4×2 and 4×4 traction option.

How to buy

Before buying, here’s good news: all customers who buy the 500 units of the Jeep Commander in the pre-sale will receive a welcome kit with a leather suitcase with the logo with the model name and a Trousseau kit ( necessaire with branded hygiene products).

In addition, everyone who buys by October 7th, when the pre-sale ends, will get the first three free reviews and whoever owns a used Renegade or Compass will get their car paid for in exchange for the FIPE table.

To buy, simply access the hotsite from 10 am on Thursday (26/08) and pay R$5,000 as a down payment. Reservations can also be made at one of the more than 200 Jeep dealerships across the country.

Once the payment is made, the customer will be notified by email with the order confirmation and, if it was online, they will be instructed to go to a Jeep dealership to complete the purchase.

Finally, if you give up on the purchase, the Jeep will return the down payment that was given.