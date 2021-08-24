Jeep starts Commander pre-order with special conditions | Cars

Disclosure Jeep Commander is the brand’s first large SUV manufactured in Brazil with a capacity of up to 7 occupants

Jeep announces the beginning of the Commander pre-sale for next Thursday (26). The new national SUV produced in Goiana (PE) can be ordered on the manufacturer’s official website and on the dealership network, with special conditions for the first 500 people who make the reservation.

To order the Jeep

Commander

in advance, the customer must enter the official Jeep website from 10 am on Thursday, fill out a form and pay R$5,000 as a down payment. If everything is ok with the payment and the form, the new owner will receive a message indicating a Jeep dealership to complete the purchase.

The first 500 customers who buy the Commander

will benefit from three free reviews. For individuals, Jeep will also be offering full value of the Fipe table on models Compass

and renegade

used. Owners will also receive a welcome kit, consisting of a leather suitcase and a personalized toiletry bag.

Jeep Commander

Disclosure Jeep Commander will have multimedia hub with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

With space for seven occupants, the Commander

follows the same visual language as the latest Compass restyle. This is very evident in the shape of the headlamps, integrated into the front grille with the traditional seven slits of the Jeep. The version shown in the images, Overland, the most expensive, has full-LED headlights.

The rear of the Commander also brings inspiration from other Jeep models, such as the imported ones Cherokee

and Grand Cherokee L

. The narrow taillights make the look even more imposing and robust, with an emphasis on the ‘floating’ pattern roof.

O Commander

will have two engine options. The basic versions will have the new 1.3 turboflex with 185 hp and 27.5 kgfm of torque, with a six-speed transmission. The more expensive models have a 2.0 turbodiesel engine that can develop around 200 hp and 35 kgfm of torque, this one with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

O Jeep Commander

is the first D-segment SUV developed and produced in Brazil. It will be exported to all of South America to face up to VW Tiguan Allspace

, Peugeot 5008

and Mercedes-Benz GLB

. New details will be revealed on the week of the 26th, when Jeep will present the Commander to the Brazilian press.