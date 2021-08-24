Jeff Bezos is so rich that he can make the ‘ice cream truck’ go to him – 23/08/2021

While investing in space exploration with Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos still appreciates the good things Earth has to offer, like quality ice cream. But, apparently, the richest man in the world doesn’t play games when it comes to dessert.

The billionaire reportedly installed an espresso machine for the artisanal brand CVT Soft Serve in his mansion in California, in the United States — valued at US$ 175 million.

The information was revealed by a post from the manufacturer, which has a network of foodtrucks of ice cream, on Instagram. According to the publication, bezos became the company’s first residential customer.

“I don’t expect you to believe what I’m going to say, but it’s 100% true. I’m still trying to mentally process this. per week. Thank you Jeff Bezos for being our first #CVTeeny residential customer,” said Joe Nicchi, entrepreneur and founder of the brand.

“CVTeeny” is new to the company, according to its website. The machine, designed to look like a truck and featuring a customizable license plate, offers chocolate, vanilla and mixed flavors.

According to the Insider website, from the photo in the post, it appears that the installation took place on the executive’s Beverly Hills property, acquired in February 2020 for US$ 165 million (R$ 889 million, at current prices), and becoming the most expensive home purchase in the history of the state of California.

He later added another $10 million (R$53 million) property, creating a $175 million (R$943 million) complex.

card-carrying fan

Bezos’ fondness for ice cream has been reported on other occasions. In 2019, he was seen with two of his children at the Milk Bar in New York City.

The site Page Six, which covers celebrities, said at the time that the billionaire ordered the company’s famous “Cereal Milk” ice cream, which aims to bring out similar flavor to the “bottom of his cereal bowl,” according to the Product Description.