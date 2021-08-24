Joaquim Lopes remembers ‘Super Dance’ and jokes: ‘I was eliminated because of Sandra Annenberg’ | The Masked Singer Brazil

“I was eliminated because of Sandra Annenberg,” he said, laughing.
‘The Masked Singer Brasil Chat’: Joaquim Lopes joins in the joke about being one of the participants — Photo: Gshow
Lucio Mauro Filho joined in the joke and confessed:
“We were scared to death of being Sandra (the unmasked one).”
Joaquim Lopes and Lucio Mauro Filho have fun at ‘The Masked Singer Brasil Chat’ — Photo: Gshow
Would the atmosphere in the Chat continue to be mild? “If I were Sandra, I’d do it like this: ‘Oh, that’s boring, she was eliminated from the program…'”, joked Joaquim.
“My mother never watched Jornal Hoje in her life again,” he concluded. 😂😂
Camilla de Lucas welcomes Renata Ceribelli and guests at ‘The Masked Singer Brasil Chat’ — Photo: Gshow
