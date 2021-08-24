Job vacancies in over 20 companies, in Paraná and in the home office

The technology market remains heated in the search for professionals: there are open positions, in different positions, in more than 20 companies and startups. Check out all the opportunities for the week below. There are vacancies for remote work and also opportunities in Paraná, check it out!

trybe

Trybe, a technology school that offers high quality training in programming, announces the opening of more than 100 vacancies for remote work, of different seniorities (junior / full / senior) and immediate start. About 50% of the vacancies are destined to the edtech instruction team. The daily routine involves conducting live classes, producing, curating and reviewing the contents taught, knowledge validation interviews, in addition to daily shifts, so that students can ask questions about the course contents. Applications through the website.

Meluze

Méliuz, a technology company that offers digital solutions to connect brands and consumers, has vacancies open in several areas, including: Technology and Product, Strategy and Growth, Marketing, Operations, Commercial, Human Resources, Administrative and Financial. Opportunities are for different levels of seniority and remote, people from all over Brazil can apply. To register, simply access the company’s website, in the “Work with us” area.

CyberLabs Group

The CyberLabs Group has more than 30 job openings to work in the home office work model and start immediately. There are positions for different levels of experience, from junior to senior, and the opportunities are distributed among the areas of Development, People and Management, Growth, Marketing and Product, Cybersecurity, Finance, Quality and UX Design. The company seeks candidates from all profiles and from any location in Brazil. Applications through the website.

Market4u

market4u, the largest autonomous and intelligent market network in Brazil and Latin America, has 51 open positions: 25 in the IT/developer area, 5 in the commercial area, 10 in Refueling, 2 in the HR, legal, financial areas, video editing and 3 more in marketing. The company participates in the Great Place to Work, seeking solutions to make the work environment lighter. The startup is located in Curitiba/PR, but with its own operations also in São Paulo, it has almost a thousand franchised units in other cities. Candidates interested in filling one of these vacancies can send their resume to the e-mail: [email protected]

Abstartups

The Brazilian Association of Startups (Abstartups), a non-profit organization that aims to promote the development of startups, has seven vacancies open for the IT, Marketing, Customer Success and Web Designer areas. pandemic, but later it will be in person in São Paulo, in the Vila Olímpia region. For more information and to register, click here.

PagBrasil

PagBrasil, the Brazilian fintech leader in payment processing for e-commerce around the world, has opportunities for Full Stack Developers, SDR Pre-Sales International and SDR Pre-Sales National, in addition to the Talent Bank open to receive resumes. The vacancies are for Porto Alegre and those interested can apply here.

Group Software

Group Software, a company that provides technological solutions for shopping malls, real estate and condominiums, has more than 30 job opportunities in the areas of Backoffice, Market, Customer Success and Technology. More information can be found at the link.

VExpenses

For those who want to start their careers, looking for their first work experience or new experiences in different areas, VExpenses, a platform that automates the management of employees’ expenses with agility and security, has 1 vacancy open to work as a Business Development Representative ( BDR). Interested parties can apply through the link.

Best Shipping

The Best Shipping, platform‌ of‌ quotation‌ ‌and‌ generation‌ ‌freight‌ ‌which‌ ‌offers‌ ‌most‌ ‌competitive‌ ‌conditions‌ ‌for‌ ‌who‌ ‌sells‌ ‌through‌ ‌internet,, has 14 vacancies open for Backend, Full Analyst Selection, Recruiting Designer for the following areas: , Data Engineer Junior, Data Engineer Full, Operational and Logistics Support Assistant, Product Designer Junior, Product Designer Full, Product Manager, Customer Service – Best Point (São Paulo), UX Writer, Business Relationship Assistant and Junior Customer Success. All vacancies are for the home office model, with the exception of the opportunity for Melhor Ponto, in São Paulo. People can apply via the link.

Konduct

Konduto, anti-fraud company for online payments, has six vacancies open for different functions, as Sr Data Analyst, Integration Analyst, Product Manager (PM), Fraud Prevention Lead Person, Fraud Prevention Analyst and Dev Full Backend. Interested parties can find out more about the opportunities and apply through the link.

health beep

Beep Saúde, 100% Brazilian healthtech that offers healthcare services at home, created the Beep Code program to hire professionals in the beginning of their careers who wish to work in the startup’s technology area. Applications are open until 09/01/2021 and candidates who want to participate in the selection process must be over 18 years old and available to work full time in one of the states where the company is located: Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Federal District or Paraná. Applications through the website.

Pandhora

Pandhora, manager of quantitative investment funds, has four open positions for positions such as Senior Management Analyst, Senior Risk Analyst, Portfolio Manager and Full Operations Analyst. Interested parties can have more information and apply by e-mail: [email protected]

Getrak

Getrak, a technology provider for tracking in Brazil focused on big data and providing infrastructure for vehicle tracking companies, focused on the B2B market, has 6 open positions: Tech Lead, Dev Fullstack, Dev BackEnd Sr, CyberSecurity Pl , Dev BackEnd Pl.

Nvoip

Nvoip, a telecommunications startup that offers small and medium-sized companies a voice, SMS and API communication platform, has 11 vacancies open for internships and staff for Juiz de Fora (MG). Vacancies are for database analyst, full Java developer, full reactJS developer, content creation internship, marketing internship, jr commercial consultant, telecom internship, customer success leader, event internship, social media internship and commercial stage. Interested parties can apply through the link.

Investment Bloxs

Bloxs Investimentos, a pioneering platform in alternative investments in Brazil, which aims to bring individual investors closer to real economy projects, has six open positions in the Sales Development Representative (SDR), Mobile Developer – Full/Senior, Front End areas , Structured Operations Analyst and Graphic Designer. Interested parties can send an email to [email protected] with the desired vacancy.

solids

Sólides, a startup that offers a complete recruitment and selection platform, with People Analytics and Behavioral Management, has 33 open positions for positions such as data engineer; Ruby On Rails Developer – Full; Full QA Analyst; Senior and full React.js developer; marketing intern (Customer Succss); Product Manager; Senior Product Manager; Senior QA Analyst; R&S Specialist; Senior Ruby On Ralls Developer; Senior Social Media, among others. Interested parties can apply through the link.

SGA IT in Cloud

SGA IT in the Cloud, a company specializing in cloud technology solutions, has an open position as a pre-sales consultant, whose attribution will be to understand each client’s scenario and propose new solutions for real challenges. The candidate needs to be a technology graduate, have certifications preferably Microsoft, have experience with pre-sales of Datacenter and Digital solutions, knowledge of Cloud solutions (IaaS, SaaS and PaaS) with one of the main Cloud players in the market (Google Cloud, Azure or AWS) and intermediate English. Candidates can apply via the link.

showkase

Showkase, a platform that provides business intelligence in a simple and integrated way to all digital channels, has eight open positions for Growth Marketer functions | Daigitl Strategist; Social Media Analyst; Digital Marketing | Content | Inbound Marketing; UX/UI Designer | Product Designer; Business consultant; Fullstack Software Engineer (with Java Background); Software Development Intern and Marketing Intern. Interested parties can send an email to: [email protected]

Sambatech

Sambatech, a company whose purpose is to take knowledge to all corners of the country by developing technology solutions, has 15 vacancies open for positions such as Fullstack Development Intern, Inbound Qualification (IQ) Intern, Mobile IOS Swift Developer Person Full/Senior, Developer Person – Full Cycle | NodeJs – React – AWS, Frontend React Specialist, UX/UI Designer, Junior Requirements Analyst, Senior Agile Master, Quality Assurance, Project Analyst, Senior Sales Executive Person, Fullstack Developer Person – NodeJS/ReactJS, Mobile Developer Person – React Native Pleno, Developer Person BackEnd NodeJs and Person Developer Mobile Pleno – Android (Kotlin). More information about vacancies and how to apply at the link.

Cloudez

Cloudez is a Cloud Hosting company that organizes and automates the operational activities of agencies and digital service providers, from cloud hosting to billing, in order to obtain efficiency, generate more revenue and increase its differential with customers. There are currently two vacancies open, one for UX Designer and another for internship in Data Science. For those interested in registering their resume in the company’s talent bank, just access this link.

SalesFarm

SalesFarm is the first platform that outsources the sales force through software and aims to connect entrepreneurs to salespeople, being the first Sales as a Service platform in Brazil. Altogether, there are 21 vacancies open for sales professionals for the following positions: BDR (Business Development Representative) – Pre-salesperson; SDR (Sales Development Representative) – Pre-seller and Closer (Seller). To sign up, just access here.

Citizenship4u

Cidadania4u, a company specialized in European citizenship in a transparent and practical way, has vacancies open, in the 100% remote mode. Vacancies are for the Sales Development Representative and Inside Sales areas. The vacancies are effective and have benefits (medical, dental and meal vouchers). For more information about the vacancy and to register, click here.

Nvoip

Nvoip, a telecommunications startup that offers the market a voice, SMS and API communication platform for small, medium and large companies. has 11 places available for internship roles in Software Architecture; stage in development; Junior Front End developer; Back End Java Jr developer; English teacher; Database analyst; internship in Software Quality; Administrative and Financial internship; Human Resources internship; commercial internship and Customer Success internship. Interested parties can apply through the link.

