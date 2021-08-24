Jornal explains how Cristiano Ronaldo can help Real Madrid to have Mbappé in the current window

This last Sunday (22) the decision to Cristiano Ronaldo in starting the match against the Udinese, for the debut of youth at the Italian Championship, and that ended in a tie 2-2, meant much more than simply save Portuguese at the start of the season. According to information from the Spanish newspaper “As”, the shirt 7 of the Old lady wants to leave Italy towards the Paris Saint-Germain and can help the Real Madrid, his former club, to have Kylian Mbappé.

According to the vehicle, when starting at the bank, the Portuguese star had the clear intention of sending a message that he is in the market. And in a sporting scenario in which very few clubs are able to afford their generous salary, PSG is one of them and has never hidden its objective.

Thus, a possible trip by Cristiano Ronaldo to the Call 1 can happen even in this window, which closes on August 31st. The vehicle also claims that Juventus would have no problem releasing it, even if for a price below the market, since the Portuguese is 36 years old.

PSG would be able to sign him, making room for the transfer of Mbappé to Real Madrid, the great interested in the world champion striker with France. As his contract with the French ends in June 2022, the club could make some money on top of his sale before he goes free.

And Real Madrid, in turn, is only waiting for the positive signal to make an offer for Mbappé official, at around 150 million euros (R$ 943.8 million in current figures).

Remember that CR7 is in the same situation as Mbappé and only has a contract with Juventus until June 2022. In other words, from January onwards, he will be able to sign a pre-contract with any other club.