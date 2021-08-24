Juliette and Wesley Safadão show behind the scenes of partnership

Juliette and Wesley Safadão shared with followers the backstage of the partnership between the two, which should air on “Criança Esperança” (TV Globo) today.

The “BBB 21” champion and the singer appear together in the middle of a mountainous place with an expansive view of the blue sky.

“Today at 10:30 pm there is a show of love and solidarity on TV Globo’s screen, don’t miss Criança Esperança”, wrote Safadão.

Earlier this month, the woman from Paraíba announced that she will launch herself as a singer and will record an EP with six new songs.

The songs already have a name, but they still don’t have a release date.