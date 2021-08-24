Juliette sings ‘Annunciation’ with Safadão on ‘Criança Esperança’

Embracing her singing career once and for all, Juliette — the champion of “BBB 21” (TV Globo) — sang the classic “Anunciação” with Wesley Safadão during this year’s edition of “Criança Esperança”.

Safadão had already given spoilers of the duet on their social networks today. “Today there’s a show of love and solidarity,” wrote the singer in a publication made on his official Instagram account.

It’s going to be beautiful.

Wrote Juliette in the post comments.

The performance of the two was recorded in Quixadá (CE) and began with the woman from Paraíba singing “Disparada”.

The presentation of the two was praised on Twitter by viewers of the program. Check out:

Our Juliette’s message was: “bring a thread of hope to the Brazilian people, donate!” we couldn’t be more proud of her 🤍 JULIETTE NO CHILDREN HOPE pic.twitter.com/DrJGfgY5ko — Portal Sariette 🌙 ​​(@PortalSariette) August 24, 2021