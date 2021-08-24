Kaio Jorge already receives bad news soon after arriving and becomes embezzled at Juventus

Six days after being officially announced on youth, Kaio Jorge, ex-saints, suffered a muscle injury during training this Monday (23).

According to the Turin club, an examination found a medium-grade injury to the attacker’s left thigh. The Italian team also informed that there is no forecast for the Brazilian to return to the pitch.

”Due to a muscle problem reported at the end of training on Monday, Kaio Jorge underwent diagnostic tests that revealed a medium-grade lesion in the rectus femoris of the left thigh. In 10 days, he will have new tests to define his recovery period,” said Juve in an official statement.

However, according to the newspaper Gazetta dello Sport, he is expected to lay off Massimiliano Allegri’s team for at least a month.

The 19-year-old player was on the bench at Juve’s debut on Italian Championship, which ended up in 2-2 tie with Udinese.

Now the Old lady returns to the field on Saturday (28) to receive the empoli, at 3:40 pm (Brasilia time), for the second round of the championship. The match will be broadcast from ESPN Brazil.



