Kalil assumes responsibility for around fans in BH and talks about attacks from Atlético-MG

After the City Hall of Belo Horizonte vetoed the presence of the public in the city’s stadiums due to the misconceptions and bad behavior of the fans in the games of Galo against River Plate, in Libertadores, and of Cruzeiro in Serie B, in front of Confiança, the mayor of Belo Horizonte , Alexandre Kalil spoke.

In his own style, Kalil spoke of “national scandal” and “failure” for what happened in the two games that took place last week.

The chief executive of the capital of Minas Gerais admitted that the mistake of releasing the matches was his and sent messages to the directors of Atlético-MG, who criticized him for the veto of public in the stadiums. Check out Kalil’s speech in the videos