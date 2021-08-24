Kobe Bryant would be 43 this Monday; celebrities post souvenirs | nba

August 23, 2021 would mark Kobe Bryant’s 43rd birthday were it not for the fatal helicopter crash of January 2020 in the Los Angeles area. The tragedy took the star and eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

To mark the date, several celebrities from the sports world posted souvenirs with the legend of the Los Angeles Lakers, five-time NBA champion and 2008 MVP, among many other awards and decorations.

1 of 2 Kobe and Stephen Curry shake hands — Photo: MediaNews Group via Getty Images Kobe and Stephen Curry shake hands — Photo: MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Widow Vanessa Bryant posted a photo of a kiss, with the NBA trophy, and wrote “Happy Birthday Papi. Love you forever. Eternal love”.

Stephen Curry changed his profile picture in honor of the idol, against whom he had great duels at the beginning of his career.

2 of 2 Stephen Curry honors Kobe Bryant — Photo: Reproduction Stephen Curry honors Kobe Bryant — Photo: Reproduction

Carmelo Anthony, who will play for the Los Angeles Lakers next season, also posted a souvenir.

Russell Wilson, star of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks, wrote “Legend forever. I miss you, Kobe. Congratulations, Mamba.”

Pau Gasol, one of the star’s greatest companions in the Lakers, didn’t forget the date either.