Lateral Guga, from Atltico, enters Fiorentina’s sights, says Italian website

Atltico’s reserve Guga, but has been speculated in European clubs before (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico)

the right-back Guga, 22, may be leaving the athletic. According to the website Viola News, a Fiorentina, from italy, evaluates making a proposal of about 6 million euros (R$ 37 million) for the young player.

The journalist’s information Nicol Schira, specialized in the transfer market. According to him, the Italian club is looking for a full-back and Guga’s name would have been offered as director.

In addition to the team’s need, Schira points out that the fact that Galo’s full-back has a community passport would facilitate the negotiation. O supersports he looked for the athlete’s manager, but he didn’t get a response as of the time this article was published.

Atltico has 75% of the athlete’s rights, while Ava, the former side’s club, remained with 25%. If the player sold the player for R$37 million, Galo would be entitled to R$27.9 million.

Currently, Guga de Mariano reserves at Atltico. The player played 22 of the team’s 46 games this season. In addition, the club needs to sell ‘assets’ to balance the finances, as Rodrigo Caetano, the club’s football director, always points out.

Previous proposals

Guga was purchased by Galo in 2018 for around R$8 million. In August last year, Atltico received a proposal of 4.5 million euros (R$ 27.9 million at the current rate) from Spartak Moscow, of Russia, for the player.

The negotiation was close to being concluded. However, disagreements with businessmen caused the negotiations to cool down. The player was also speculated on Flamengo and Benfica, from Portugal.