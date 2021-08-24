Laura Keller criticizes Virginia for buying R$515 socks for her daughter

Laura Keller decided to comment on a publication by digital influencer Virginia Fonseca, who had revealed that a pair of socks owned by her daughter Maria Alice cost R$ 515. The actress and current Ilha Record participant gave Zé Felipe’s wife a slight nudge.

“Each one with its own reality, but the R$1.99 socks will warm the foot just the same”, wrote Laura. Virginia fans didn’t quite understand the comment and are criticizing Laura on social media.

Maria Alice is the daughter of Zé Felipe, son of singer Leonardo, and digital influencer Virginia Fonseca. The baby is only two months old and lives among the most talked about topics on the web.