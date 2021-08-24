Laura Keller stings Virginia Fonseca after influencer spends R$ 515 on pair of socks for her daughter

Climo! She questioned Maria Alice’s mother’s purchase and the comment reverberated on the web

Laura Keller didn’t miss the opportunity to snipe Virginia Fonseca and caught the attention of internet users this past Sunday (22) with his comment.

Is that participant of the Island Record questioned the influencer’s attitude, which recently showed on social networks that she bought a pair of socks for the heiress and spent R$515.

Without mincing words, the actress detonated: “Each one with their own reality, but the R$1.99 socks will warm the foot just the same”.

fans of the mother of Maria Alice they didn’t like the comment very much and criticized Keller’s attitude.

And that wasn’t the only acquisition of his ‘unpretentious’ visit to the mall. She said she fell in love with a branded handbag valued at R$10,000 and, moments later, she appeared in Instagram Stories showing off her new favorite accessory.

FAMILY GROWING?

This Friday (20), Virginia Fonseca published a click with the family together and melted when talking about his feeling for them.

The influencer also revealed the desire to increase the family: “Forever us, if you want to change it with +1″, she wrote in the caption. “Amen my love. God bless us. I love you”, replied the son of the countryman Leonardo.