leaks supposed photo of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

While the Sony tries to quickly block content related to ‘no return home‘ released ahead of time, including “dropping” accounts on social networks that have posted unofficial information, a new leak released alleged photos that, once again, spoiled some of the worst-kept secrets of the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (MCU). The images reveal, for the first time, the presence of the actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in costumes as Spider-Man, reprising roles from 17 and 9 years ago, respectively.

The two photos (see below), apparently confirm the rumors of a live action version about the arc Aranhaverso of the comics, in which several “Teiosos” gather in the same timeline, is being made. In a first image, Maguire and Garfield appear together in a scenario of chroma key blue, but set up as if it were some kind of abandoned building. In other leaked content, you can see the protagonist of ‘The Spectacular Spider-Man’ (2012) holding onto a bar in what appears to be the same filming location.

We have the first photo of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on the sets of Spider-Man: No Way Home!

We can see that Tobey is wearing the same outfit that the leaked toy was already showing, and Andrew is apparently wearing the costume from his first movie… #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/atmGwbpnrd — Matheus Poerschke 🙊 (@PoeSelenium) August 23, 2021

Fans more experts in Photoshop and other editing programs, in addition to the magazine The Hollywood Reporter (THR), checked the alleged teasers released, including the trailer released in advance last Sunday (22), ensure that the “content looks legitimate”.

And, of course, two leaks less than 24 hours didn’t please Sony Pictures Releasing at all. The studio that owns the rights to Marvel’s superhero has been moving “at the speed of light” since Sunday to prevent the leaks, which contain spoilers from the film, from continuing to spread over the internet.

On Twitter and TikTok, for example, some posts that shared the alleged trailer video and images with Garfield and Maguire have been removed and marked with a copyright seal. “The media was turned off in response to a complaint from the copyright owner,” social networks declared in posts that are no longer publicly available.

Questioned by THR regarding the veracity of the content and the practice of taking down accounts and posts related to the leaks, Sony chose not to immediately respond to requests for comment.

Interestingly, Tom Holland – the current Spider-Man – recently posted a mysterious message on Instagram Stories saying that “no one was ready” – potentially indicating that the official release of the trailer and other promotional materials may be imminent.

It is noteworthy that Sony has an event at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, USA, this Monday (23) and there are many chances that the trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ will finally be shown to closed doors before being released to the public, perhaps, soon after or even later this week.

In other leaky news centered on Stubborn, recently released photos appear to show Doctor Strange meeting Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. O crossover it had already been confirmed by a series of leaks (yes) of the film’s merchandise, which features Benedict Cumberbatch and Wong’s “Supreme Mage” (Benedict Wong) at the Sanctum Santorum with the “Friend of the Neighborhood”.

The plot of ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ continues to be kept under wraps by Marvel Studios. Rumors and theories are constantly growing as information about the film is slowly revealed. As far as we know, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will face villains from the other “Trusty” films, including the Electro in Jamie Foxx (from ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’, starring Andrew Garfield) and the Doctor Octopus in Alfred Molina (from ‘Spider-Man 2’, starring Tobey Maguire). Also revealed was the appearance of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Daredevil.

Other rumors suggest that Emma Stone (Gwen Stacy) and Kirsten Dunst (Mary Jane Watson) could also make a cameo.

Anyway, the third movie in the series will bring back the actors from the previous features, as Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei and Jacob Batalon. The production will be Kevin Feige. current “boss” of Marvel Studios and amy pascal. Jon Watts, who directed the hero’s last two films, returns in position.

‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ arrives on December 16 in theaters.

